Golfers raise funds during the 17th annual Helping Hospice Golf Outing.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In the memory of friends that were lost along the way, a few organizations in Marion County came together for the 17th annual Helping Hospice Golf Outing.

One hundred golfers paid $60 each for a round of golf with the money going towards the Hospice of Marion County.

On each par three, you could win prize money if you got a hole in one and golfers tested out a tee-shot blaster which is similar to a gun.

“I have some of the teams that have played all 17 years to see them come back every year like CJ Hagen it’s amazing to me. what it means to me is that they care and that they’re going to give back too,” said organizer Curtis Allen.

There were also raffles, auctions, and food that helped raise funds for hospice.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.