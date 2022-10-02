Golfers raise funds during the 17th annual Helping Hospice Golf Outing.

Golfers raised money going towards the Hospice of Marion County.
Golfers raised money going towards the Hospice of Marion County.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In the memory of friends that were lost along the way, a few organizations in Marion County came together for the 17th annual Helping Hospice Golf Outing.

One hundred golfers paid $60 each for a round of golf with the money going towards the Hospice of Marion County.

On each par three, you could win prize money if you got a hole in one and golfers tested out a tee-shot blaster which is similar to a gun.

“I have some of the teams that have played all 17 years to see them come back every year like CJ Hagen it’s amazing to me. what it means to me is that they care and that they’re going to give back too,” said organizer Curtis Allen.

There were also raffles, auctions, and food that helped raise funds for hospice.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

Floridians can save $0.25 per gallon during the whole month of October.
Florida Gas Tax Holiday is underway for the whole month of October
Families pick out their own pumpkins at the Fall Festival at Mayhem Ranch
Families pick out their own pumpkins at the Fall Festival at Mayhem Ranch
OPD and MCSO continue their search and rescue efforts in Hardee County
OPD and MCSO continue their search and rescue efforts in Hardee County
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER