Stranded residents get help from Lee County deputies

PINE ISLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders in Lee County were able to help an island community facing an urgent issue.

While checking the damage on Pine Island, Lee County sheriff’s deputies noticed the residents were in dire need of water.

Currently, the island is only accessible by boat.

The community response unit teamed up with deputies to deliver cases of bottled water to the remaining residents.

