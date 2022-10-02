Two die in Columbia County crash
Published: Oct. 2, 2022
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are dead after a head-on crash in Columbia County Saturday morning.
A 32-year-old woman from Jacksonville was driving her pickup truck west on US Highway 90.
A Florida Highway Patrol report says she veered left, crossed the center line, and collided with another vehicle.
The other driver was a 24-year-old man from Lake City.
A state trooper pronounced both of them dead at the scene.
