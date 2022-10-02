Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night.
A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night.
Jones wouldn’t leave until she saw the victim’s boyfriend.
The man said Jones was a jealous ex-girlfriend.
As a result, Jones caused over 5000 dollars of damage to the victim’s car.
Jones even walked deputies through how she had broken the mirrors and used a cinderblock to scratch and dent the car roof.
TRENDING: OPD and MCSO continue their search and rescue efforts in Hardee County
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.