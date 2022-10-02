Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County

Kirah Jones has felony charges for vandalism.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night.

A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night.

Jones wouldn’t leave until she saw the victim’s boyfriend.

The man said Jones was a jealous ex-girlfriend.

As a result, Jones caused over 5000 dollars of damage to the victim’s car.

Jones even walked deputies through how she had broken the mirrors and used a cinderblock to scratch and dent the car roof.

