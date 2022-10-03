Alachua County is hosting a job fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are hiring for open positions at a job fair this week.

Alachua County and Career Source of North Central Florida are hosting the hiring event at the Gainesville Career Center.

There are county openings in public works, animal resources, and care among various other departments.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and is free to the public.

