Alachua County Public School teacher of the year nominations are open

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nominations are open for the Alachua County Education Foundation’s Teacher of the Year Award.

One teacher will be recognized from each school in the district.

Nominations are due by December 16th.

Honored teachers will be given a $500 award, plus a goodie bag.

The Robert W. Hughes Teacher of the Year program is coming up in January.

