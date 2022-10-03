Burglar arrested after car chase

A burglar was arrested in Alachua County after a car chase.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County.

According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy.

After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.

Multiple ASO vehicles tried to stop him, but he led them on a pursuit into Columbia County.

Sheriff’s deputies with Columbia County deployed stop sticks to pop his tires.

Alachua county deputies then arrested him and took him to a nearby hospital to recover.

Duglia is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and fleeing and eluding

TRENDING: Florida Gas Tax Holiday is underway for the whole month of October

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The vehicle was found in park with the driver unresponsive.
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital

Latest News

Marion Country Sheriff's search for any stranded victims of Hurricane Ian.
Marion County sheriff’s search for hurricane victims
Man Arrested After Burglary and Car Chase
Crews Search for Hurricane Victims
The company passed out merchandise to show their love and appreciation for the gators.
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce tailgate party