Burglar arrested after car chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County.

According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy.

After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.

Multiple ASO vehicles tried to stop him, but he led them on a pursuit into Columbia County.

Sheriff’s deputies with Columbia County deployed stop sticks to pop his tires.

Alachua county deputies then arrested him and took him to a nearby hospital to recover.

Duglia is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and fleeing and eluding

TRENDING: Florida Gas Tax Holiday is underway for the whole month of October

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.