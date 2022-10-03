Man in Alachua County arrested on burglary and fleeing and eluding charges

A burglar was arrested in Alachua County after a car chase.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County.

According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, Lavinia Duglia, 55, was trying to break into a home near the 300 block of SE Wacahoota Rd in Micanopy.

After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.

Multiple ASO vehicles tried to stop him, but he led them on a pursuit into Columbia County.

Sheriff’s deputies with Columbia County deployed stop sticks to pop his tires.

Alachua County deputies then arrested him and took him to a nearby hospital to recover.

Duglia is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and fleeing and eluding.

TRENDING: Florida Gas Tax Holiday is underway for the whole month of October

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The vehicle was found in park with the driver unresponsive.
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital

Latest News

Ocala CEP highlights Adviniacare
Ocala CEP highlights AdviniaCare
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The organization hopes to raise money to cover medical bills, food, and pet maintenance but...
“Plenty of Pitbulls” fundraiser in Downtown Gainesville
The company passed out merchandise to show their love and appreciation for the gators.
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce tailgate party