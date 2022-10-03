Marion County sheriff’s search for hurricane victims

WAUCHULA, Fla. (WCJB) - Search teams from Marion County are checking on areas in Hardee County that were damaged by hurricane Ian.

Airboat and dive teams from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched abandoned homes and vehicles on Sunday for potential victims.

A Florida highway patrol car was found partially submerged.

MCSO says it got washed away when a bridge collapsed and that the trooper was not injured.

