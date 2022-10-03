Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a woman and her dog in Marion County after her home caught fire on Sunday.

Around 3 p.m., Marion County and Ocala fire rescue crews responded to reports of a house fire on Northwest 42nd Lane in Ocala.

Rescue crews entered the home and found a woman and a dog trapped inside. Crews took the victim to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Firefighters also used donated masks to give the dog oxygen.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

