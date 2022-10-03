New executives join Gainesville Housing Authority

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Housing Authority has named a new chief financial officer and a chief operating officer.

The authority has named Michelle Beans as the new CFO and Malcolm Kiner as COO. Both will transition to their new roles starting on Monday.

Beans has served on the authority’s executive leadership team for more than a decade in various roles. Most recently, she served as COO.

As Beans moves into the CFO role, Kiner will take over her old position. Kiner previously led real estate acquisition and management for the organization’s financial instrumentality.

“We have an opportunity at GHA to help solve a community need, as it relates to affordable housing. So, it’s important to have members on our team who are mission-driven and understand the importance of what you do and why you do it,” Davis said. “Both Malcolm and Michelle really want to be a part of advancing this community. With their seats filled and with the rest of the dynamic team that we have here – we stand ready to fulfill our vision.”

