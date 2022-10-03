New executives join Gainesville Housing Authority

CFO Michelle Beans (left) and COO Malcolm Kiner (right) join GHA executive team
CFO Michelle Beans (left) and COO Malcolm Kiner (right) join GHA executive team(GHA)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Housing Authority has named a new chief financial officer and a chief operating officer.

The authority has named Michelle Beans as the new CFO and Malcolm Kiner as COO. Both will transition to their new roles starting on Monday.

Beans has served on the authority’s executive leadership team for more than a decade in various roles. Most recently, she served as COO.

As Beans moves into the CFO role, Kiner will take over her old position. Kiner previously led real estate acquisition and management for the organization’s financial instrumentality.

TRENDING: WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase

“We have an opportunity at GHA to help solve a community need, as it relates to affordable housing. So, it’s important to have members on our team who are mission-driven and understand the importance of what you do and why you do it,” Davis said. “Both Malcolm and Michelle really want to be a part of advancing this community. With their seats filled and with the rest of the dynamic team that we have here – we stand ready to fulfill our vision.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

UF Health Shands (FILE)
UF Health accepts 18 patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida
Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire