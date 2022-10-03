New Worlds Reading Initiative is providing Florida students free books and literary resources

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The New Worlds Reading Initiative launched December 2021.

The program provides books and literary resources to K through 5 students in Florida who are not reading on grade level.

They partner with Scholastic and the Florida Department of Education, who reviews and approves all of the books.

Families enroll into the program and once their student is eligible they will be mailed 9 books per school year.

“During the enrollment families are able to select with their child topics of interest”, said assistant director, Shaunte Duggins. “We match those topics with particular titles. Families are also able to select if they want to receive books in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole and now we’re launching braille state wide.”

Leaders with the initiative surveyed families and received around 10,000 responses to share how it is impacting their students.

“It is really life-changing for the children and families. One that comes to mind is we got one earlier on from a parent of a first grade student who read one of our books. There were lots of fun facts in the books and this is a reluctant reader so these are not kids who are readily pick up a book to read. It encouraged the child to read more and the mom used the word researcher, so the child wanted to research” said Duggins.

The program partners with organizations throughout the state to host and events and workshops for families and classroom teachers.

Eligibility requirements include K through 5 students who attend a public or charter school in Florida who are not yet reading on grade level.

CLICK HERE for information on enrollment.

