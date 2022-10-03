Russell Report: Questions remain in the SEC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the college football season nears the halfway point, there are some things we know and some things we don’t know. I think most people would agree that Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State are in some order the top three teams in the country. Who would you have at number four? Michigan? They have trouble scoring. Oklahoma State? They have trouble stopping people from scoring don’t look now, but maybe Clemson should be mentioned here. They just knocked off two ranked ACC opponents in Wake Forest and North Carolina State. And what about in the SEC? After Alabama and Georgia, who would you have at number three? Tennessee? Yes, unbeaten but defensively a big question mark Ole Miss? Better on defense but questionable on offense? All that shows, at least for now, that college football is still a very top-heavy sport.

This week is homecoming for Gator football as it takes on the Missouri Tigers. How much will the tigers have left in the tank after a fine effort against Georgia that fell just short? Missouri has always been an odd opponent for Florida; fans don’t get jacked up to play them and there isn’t generally much buzz about the game. But the tigers have been a thorn in the side of the Gators because in the last 10 meetings, the Gators are just 5-5 against their SEC East rivals, including a loss last year when Florida ran for less than 100 yards in the game. If you want to have a successful season from a Florida perspective, this is a game you have to win.

The NFL, which so carefully crafts its image, is taking a hit for what happened to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recently. After seemingly suffering concussion-like symptoms in a game against Buffalo two weeks ago Tagovailoa was inserted back into the game after being cleared by a team physician and unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. He appeared wobbly after the hit but it was later said that was because of a back injury. Then last week after his head was slammed into the turf by a Cincinnati pass rusher, Tagovailoa’s hands froze up as he lie motionless on the ground. It is not known if the two injuries are related, but the neurotrauma consultant that evaluated him was fired and now an investigation is underway into the entire matter. This is an embarrassing situation for the league as changes are pondered for the concussion protocol procedure. Players are bigger, faster and stronger than ever before and all precautions must be taken to insure player safety and we’ll see where this ultimately goes moving forward.

Finally, the Major League Baseball Playoffs start in a few days, and don’t forget the Atlanta Braves are the defending champions. The Dodgers have been great all year long in the National League but there’s no guarantee of making it to the World Series as last year showed. I love the Astros in the American League and think they’ll advance to the World Series this year. Looking for a dark horse? How about the Cardinals wouldn’t it be great to see Albert Pujols get one last shot in the World Series? I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

RELATED: Russell Report: Gators hit the road

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.