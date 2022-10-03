Santa Fe, Florida Gateway colleges collect supplies for SW Florida college employees devastated by Hurricane Ian

Santa Fe College (FILE)
Santa Fe College (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College and Santa Fe College are collecting supplies to help Southwest Florida college employees recover from Hurricane Ian.

Starting on Monday, both schools are collecting everything from toothpaste, to pet food to send to a sister school in Sarasota.

At least 50 employees at the State Colleges of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota have lost everything in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Every FGC and SF campus has drop-off locations for supplies.

RELATED: UF Health accepts 18 patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian

On Oct. 10, Florida Gateway College will be bringing one of their semi-trucks in the college’s CDL program to Santa Fe College to collect the additional supplies before heading to the area impacted by the storm.

“The Santa Fe College community has always risen to the occasion to support those in need,” SF President Paul Broadie II, Ph.D. said. “I encourage everyone who has the ability, to support our effort to provide aid to those in need.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

State clears way for jobless benefits after Hurricane Ian
State expands access to unemployment after Hurricane Ian
State clears way for jobless benefits after Hurricane Ian
Ocala Fire Rescue crews put out fire at vacant former Pizza Hut
Former Pizza Hut restaurant catches fire in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue crews put out fire at vacant former Pizza Hut
OFR responds to Pizza Hut fire