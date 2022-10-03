Santa Fe, Florida Gateway colleges collect supplies for SW Florida college employees devastated by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College and Santa Fe College are collecting supplies to help Southwest Florida college employees recover from Hurricane Ian.

Starting on Monday, both schools are collecting everything from toothpaste, to pet food to send to a sister school in Sarasota.

At least 50 employees at the State Colleges of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota have lost everything in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Every FGC and SF campus has drop-off locations for supplies.

On Oct. 10, Florida Gateway College will be bringing one of their semi-trucks in the college’s CDL program to Santa Fe College to collect the additional supplies before heading to the area impacted by the storm.

“The Santa Fe College community has always risen to the occasion to support those in need,” SF President Paul Broadie II, Ph.D. said. “I encourage everyone who has the ability, to support our effort to provide aid to those in need.”

