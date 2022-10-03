Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida

Alachua County Sheriff's Office sends crews to SW Florida
Alachua County Sheriff's Office sends crews to SW Florida(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are joining Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

A team of 11 Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Charlotte County on Monday morning. Once they arrive, they will assess the damage and needs of the community.

They are taking 4-wheel drive vehicles, ATV’s, and boats for search and rescue.

Deputies in Putnam County are also answering the call to help Floridians recovering from the hurricane

A team of five vehicles went down to Charlotte County early Monday morning. Deputies will help local authorities conduct search and rescue missions

