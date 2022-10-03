Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are joining Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

A team of 11 Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Charlotte County on Monday morning. Once they arrive, they will assess the damage and needs of the community.

They are taking 4-wheel drive vehicles, ATV’s, and boats for search and rescue.

Deputies in Putnam County are also answering the call to help Floridians recovering from the hurricane

A team of five vehicles went down to Charlotte County early Monday morning. Deputies will help local authorities conduct search and rescue missions

