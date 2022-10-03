UF Health accepts 18 patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian

UF Health Shands (FILE)
UF Health Shands (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to hospitals across the state, including North Central Florida.

Officials with the University of Florida Health say 18 patients were transferred from hospitals impacted by the storm to UF Health Shands.

HCA Florida officials say no patients were transferred to North Florida Hospital.

TRENDING: NCFL crews search homes in Southwest Florida

At least 68 people have been confirmed dead following the storm: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba since Ian made its first landfall on the Caribbean island on Sept. 27 and in Florida a day later.

Search and rescue efforts were still ongoing Monday in Florida. More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to Florida’s emergency management agency.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

CFO Michelle Beans (left) and COO Malcolm Kiner (right) join GHA executive team
New executives join Gainesville Housing Authority
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida
Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire