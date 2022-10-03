UF Health accepts 18 patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to hospitals across the state, including North Central Florida.

Officials with the University of Florida Health say 18 patients were transferred from hospitals impacted by the storm to UF Health Shands.

HCA Florida officials say no patients were transferred to North Florida Hospital.

At least 68 people have been confirmed dead following the storm: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba since Ian made its first landfall on the Caribbean island on Sept. 27 and in Florida a day later.

Search and rescue efforts were still ongoing Monday in Florida. More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to Florida’s emergency management agency.

