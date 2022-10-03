The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police host their national night out Tuesday evening.

It starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public.

Officials say to bring cash for food vendors.

Two public meetings are open for Ocala residents who want to learn more about redistricting

It’s at noon and 5:30 on Thursday, and it will be held at the city council chambers.

The city council wants to redistrict the city based on population changes.

Gator Growl features Flo’Rida this year for the University of Florida’s homecoming.

The concert is Friday night at the O’Connell Center

