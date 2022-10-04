Alachua County vote-by-mail ballots ship after Hurricane Ian delay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tens of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots are headed to Alachua County voters for the November election after a delay due to Hurricane Ian.

According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, more than 45,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been mailed to voters for the 2022 General Election. Voters who requested a ballot should receive it within the next week.

Overseas ballots were mailed last Thursday.

Registered voters can still request a vote-by-mail ballot. The deadline to request the ballot is Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

All vote-by-mail ballots must be returned no later than 7 p.m. on election day Nov. 8. The elections office recommends mailing back the ballots a week before the election to ensure they arrive on time.

Voters can return ballots at the elections office located in Gainesville at 515 N. Main St. during normal business hours 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Ballots can also be placed in the secure ballot intake station available at the Supervisor of Elections Office from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 through Nov. 7 and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, secure ballot intake stations will be available at all seven early voting locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the early voting period from Oct. 24 through Nov. 5.

