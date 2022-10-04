Gainesville man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in her home

Terrence Walker, 31, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Terrence Walker, 31, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is facing sexual battery charges after he was arrested for raping a woman.

Gainesville Police Department officers say on Monday, Terrence Walker, 31, went uninvited to the victim’s home in Gainesville but was let in.

The woman says Walker took her phone and reset it. When she tried to take back her phone, the two began wrestling. Walker then pinned her down on the bed.

Officers say Walker penetrated the victim anally while pulling her hair and choking her. The victim says she pleaded for him to stop and screamed for help.

TRENDING: HOMETOWN HERO: Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies join Hurricane Ian relief efforts

The victim was taken to the hospital to have a Sexual Assault Kit completed. She also identified Walker to officers.

Walker told officers the incident was consensual. He was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

ASO
HOMETOWN HERO: Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies join Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Polk County deputy was shot and killed in Polk City
Polk County deputy was shot and killed in Polk City
ASO
ASO
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST