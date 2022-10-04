Gainesville man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in her home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is facing sexual battery charges after he was arrested for raping a woman.

Gainesville Police Department officers say on Monday, Terrence Walker, 31, went uninvited to the victim’s home in Gainesville but was let in.

The woman says Walker took her phone and reset it. When she tried to take back her phone, the two began wrestling. Walker then pinned her down on the bed.

Officers say Walker penetrated the victim anally while pulling her hair and choking her. The victim says she pleaded for him to stop and screamed for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital to have a Sexual Assault Kit completed. She also identified Walker to officers.

Walker told officers the incident was consensual. He was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

