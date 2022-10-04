High School Roundup: Monday Night Football, NCFL-style

Rams use strong defensive effort to knock off Colts
Oak Hall, Bradford, and Williston stay perfect
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -Monday night delivered an unexpected gift to football fans across North Central Florida, as 11 NCFL teams played makeup games that had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian.

Eastside defeated North Marion despite not scoring an offensive touchdown, producing points on a fumble recovery and a kickoff return in a 14-6 victory. The Rams (3-1) were playing just their second game in 32 days. The Colts (4-2) drop their second straight.

Elsewhere, Williston reached 5-0 with a 42-19 win over Newberry (3-2). Kyree Edwards rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first half.

Bradford moved to 6-0 with a 38-0 win over Keystone Heights. Twice in the second quarter the Tornadoes came away with an interception and turned it into a passing touchdown on the next play from scrimmage.

Oak Hall improved to 5-0 with a 43-14 win over Bronson. The Eagles ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and never looked back. Bronson remains winless at 0-6.

Suwannee prevailed in its district opener, defeating Taylor County, 38-0. The Bulldogs even their record at 3-3.

P.K. Yonge could not make it back-to-back wins, falling 13-12 at Mount Dora Christian. The Blue Wave fall to 1-4. And Trinity Catholic got over .500 for the season, shutting out St. Joseph Academy, 56-0. The Celtics are 3-2 overall. Just about all of the teams that played on Monday will turn around and kick off again Friday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

The company passed out merchandise to show their love and appreciation for the gators.
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce tailgate party
Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) runs to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown on a...
Florida football crushes Eastern Washington 52-17
Florida first baseman Avery Goelz (7) at bat during an NCAA regional championship softball game...
SEC unveils 2023 softball schedule
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for a receiver against South Florida during the...
Gator Insider: Florida hosts Eastern Washington on Sunday