High School Roundup: Monday Night Football, NCFL-style

(WCJB) -Monday night delivered an unexpected gift to football fans across North Central Florida, as 11 NCFL teams played makeup games that had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian.

Eastside defeated North Marion despite not scoring an offensive touchdown, producing points on a fumble recovery and a kickoff return in a 14-6 victory. The Rams (3-1) were playing just their second game in 32 days. The Colts (4-2) drop their second straight.

Elsewhere, Williston reached 5-0 with a 42-19 win over Newberry (3-2). Kyree Edwards rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first half.

Bradford moved to 6-0 with a 38-0 win over Keystone Heights. Twice in the second quarter the Tornadoes came away with an interception and turned it into a passing touchdown on the next play from scrimmage.

Oak Hall improved to 5-0 with a 43-14 win over Bronson. The Eagles ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and never looked back. Bronson remains winless at 0-6.

Suwannee prevailed in its district opener, defeating Taylor County, 38-0. The Bulldogs even their record at 3-3.

P.K. Yonge could not make it back-to-back wins, falling 13-12 at Mount Dora Christian. The Blue Wave fall to 1-4. And Trinity Catholic got over .500 for the season, shutting out St. Joseph Academy, 56-0. The Celtics are 3-2 overall. Just about all of the teams that played on Monday will turn around and kick off again Friday.

