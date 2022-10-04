HOMETOWN HERO: Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies join Hurricane Ian relief efforts

ASO
By Kristin Chase
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday, ASO was requested by the Florida Sheriff’s Association to deploy down south for hurricane relief.

A team of 11 deputies headed to Charlotte County.

“We may be the next ones that need help”, said lieutenant Joe Vangorder. “We were pretty fortunate during this storm that we made it through fine. When the next storm comes through and we are the ones flooded and we are the ones that loses our houses we are going to count on others to come to us.”

The team will assess the damage and needs of the community, “Whatever they need. We are taking 4 wheel drive vehicles, ATV’s, boats, anything we could think of to get around the area, through the water to houses to get people out wherever they need to go” said Vangorder.

Sheriff Clovis Watson JR. sent the team off feeling nothing but pride, “Going to assist another county is indicative to what we do and I am honored that the men and women in uniform are going to assist on this very difficult time. Thank you to the families who have sacrificed and allow their loved ones in law-enforcement to go and protect the public and assist other entities.”

They also took communications equipment that will allow the first responders to talk to each other as they work together in the recovery process.

