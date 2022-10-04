Hurricane Ian raises concerns on building codes for North Central Florida residents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, residents across North Central Florida are taking a closer look at how their homes would fare in a storm of that magnitude.

“Given the strength of that storm and the amount of rain that fell, we could’ve had problems here probably,” said Jim Winkler, who lives near Meadowbrook Golf course.

While some people who live in that area said flooding on the golf course has never affected their homes, Winkler said he would think twice if a Category 4 hurricane came through his neighborhood.

Winkler has lived near Meadowbrook Golf course for six years. He said his home “was built in 1995, and so I think it was built up to the hurricane standards at that time. Of course that was 25, 30 years ago.”

He’s not the only resident who is starting to think about their home after Hurricane Ian. That’s why officials with the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) are identifying ways homeowners can take precautions to reduce risk for future storms.

“Shingles, we’ve learned, just don’t perform that well especially as they get old unfortunately, so you need a backup plan and that’s how you can actually seal the plywood seems of your deck when you re-roof,” said Dr. Ian Giammanco, Lead Research Meteorologist and Senior Director for Standards and Analytics with IBHS.

Giammanco said for inland communities, wind poses a big threat.

“Some of the other elements are looking at cracks around your windows and doors that’s another place where wind driven rain can get in.”

He said taking steps to mitigate wind damage can open the door to insurance discounts.

