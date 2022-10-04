Lake City City Council appoints two attorneys for city attorney position

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council authorized the appointment of two new city attorneys tonight.

The City Attorney for Lake City, Fred Koberlein, got elected as circuit judge for the Third Judicial Circuit of Florida, so with him leaving soon, the spot was open.

“We have the new firms. There’s one that’s here in Lake City, and one, Folds and Walker, that’s out of Gainesville, and they’re going to partner,” said Stephen Witt, Mayor of Lake City.

One attorney is Scott Walker, who serves as the City Attorney for Newberry, High Springs, Archer, and the Town of Micanopy.

He’s a managing partner at Folds and Walker out of Gainesville.

The other attorney is Todd Kennon, who practices family law in Lake City with Robinson, Kennon and Kendron Attorneys.

“I think it’s gonna be very beneficial because we’ll have local people and the folds office has had a lot of experience and I think that’s gonna be really good for us,” said Witt. “They’ve been coming to the meetings and kind of getting familiar with us and I’ve known Todd for many years. Fred’s gradually working away from us, so together I think it’s going to be a good transition.”

Witt said they’ll assume their roles as city attorneys before the end of the year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

NCFL Monday night high school football highlights
Two teens were arrested during a traffic stop for drug possession and stolen handgun.
Teens arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen gun
Teens arrested for drug possession and stolen handgun.
Lake City City Council appoints two attorneys for city attorney position
Lake City City Council appoints two attorneys for city attorney position