Lake City City Council appoints two attorneys for city attorney position

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council authorized the appointment of two new city attorneys tonight.

The City Attorney for Lake City, Fred Koberlein, got elected as circuit judge for the Third Judicial Circuit of Florida, so with him leaving soon, the spot was open.

“We have the new firms. There’s one that’s here in Lake City, and one, Folds and Walker, that’s out of Gainesville, and they’re going to partner,” said Stephen Witt, Mayor of Lake City.

One attorney is Scott Walker, who serves as the City Attorney for Newberry, High Springs, Archer, and the Town of Micanopy.

He’s a managing partner at Folds and Walker out of Gainesville.

The other attorney is Todd Kennon, who practices family law in Lake City with Robinson, Kennon and Kendron Attorneys.

“I think it’s gonna be very beneficial because we’ll have local people and the folds office has had a lot of experience and I think that’s gonna be really good for us,” said Witt. “They’ve been coming to the meetings and kind of getting familiar with us and I’ve known Todd for many years. Fred’s gradually working away from us, so together I think it’s going to be a good transition.”

Witt said they’ll assume their roles as city attorneys before the end of the year.

