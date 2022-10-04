Lake City Police are searching for 16-year-old boy

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officials are looking for a missing person.

Maurice Rossin, 16, was last seen in the area of Haygood Loop.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

TRENDING: Collective bargaining agreement is approved for Alachua County first responders

He is about six-foot-one in height and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you see anything or have any information please call 911.

