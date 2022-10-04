Lake City Police are searching for 16-year-old boy

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officials are looking for a missing person.

Maurice Rossin, 16, was last seen in the area of Haygood Loop.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

TRENDING: Collective bargaining agreement is approved for Alachua County first responders

He is about six-foot-one in height and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you see anything or have any information please call 911.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.