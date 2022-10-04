Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile visits children at UF Health Shands

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lyle the crocodile from the upcoming movie ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ was joined by Albert the alligator and University of Florida President Kent Fuchs at the UF Health Shands children’s hospital to visit patients.

Children had the chance to meet the characters and take photos with them at the garden area of the hospital.

President Fuchs also read a version of the original children’s book that was updated for the movie.

He says that throughout the movie Florida Gator merchandise is seen being sported by characters.

The movie hits theaters nationwide Friday, October 7.

