Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile visits children at UF Health Shands

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile visits children at UF Health Shands
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lyle the crocodile from the upcoming movie ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ was joined by Albert the alligator and University of Florida President Kent Fuchs at the UF Health Shands children’s hospital to visit patients.

Children had the chance to meet the characters and take photos with them at the garden area of the hospital.

President Fuchs also read a version of the original children’s book that was updated for the movie.

He says that throughout the movie Florida Gator merchandise is seen being sported by characters.

The movie hits theaters nationwide Friday, October 7.

TRENDING STORY: A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

agriculture
Two candidates compete to become State Ag Commissioner
Hurricane Ian raises concerns on building codes for North Central Florida residents
Hurricane Ian raises concerns on building codes for North Central Florida residents
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
Verizon customers struggle to call 911 across the Southeast U.S.
Alachua County vote-by-mail ballots ship after Hurricane Ian delay