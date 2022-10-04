Lyle and UF President Kent Fuchs will visit UF Health Children’s Hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lyle and UF President Kent Fuchs will visit young patients at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Lyle is a beloved character children’s book Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.

Lyle will be voiced by Shawn Mendes in the upcoming live action/CGI film.

They will visit UF Health to mark Friday’s release of Sony Pictures new film Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.

It will be at 10:30 a.m. at UF Health Children’s Hospital in the garden area, and that is at 1600 SW Archer Rd in Gainesville.

