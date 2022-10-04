Lyle and UF President Kent Fuchs will visit UF Health Children’s Hospital

Lyle will be voiced by Shawn Mendes in the upcoming live action/CGI film.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lyle and UF President Kent Fuchs will visit young patients at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Lyle is a beloved character children’s book Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.

Lyle will be voiced by Shawn Mendes in the upcoming live action/CGI film.

TRENDING: UF Health accepts 18 patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian

They will visit UF Health to mark Friday’s release of Sony Pictures new film Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.

It will be at 10:30 a.m. at UF Health Children’s Hospital in the garden area, and that is at 1600 SW Archer Rd in Gainesville.

