Marion County Board of County Commissioners will have a planning and zoning meeting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Board of County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday.

They will discuss the Silver Springs Shores multi-family housing unit during the planning and zoning meeting.

The rezoning application still stands.

TRENDING: Lake City City Council appoints two attorneys for city attorney position

The total units with the only rezoning application would be eight per acre.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.