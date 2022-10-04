Marion County Board of County Commissioners will have a planning and zoning meeting
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Board of County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday.
They will discuss the Silver Springs Shores multi-family housing unit during the planning and zoning meeting.
The rezoning application still stands.
The total units with the only rezoning application would be eight per acre.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium.
