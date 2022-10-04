NCFL team assists Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in SW Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A team of North Central Florida first responders, linemen, and volunteers are helping people in Fort Myers recover from Hurricane Ian.

The strike team known as “CHAMP”, is helping provide coverage in the northern part of the affected area.

CHAMP has responded to fires, medical emergencies, and car accidents. Since arriving on Saturday, the group has answered more than 100 calls.

Team members include firefighters from Alachua, Clay, Marion, and Putnam counties, along with officials from High Springs, Newberry, and Palatka.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.