Polk County deputy was shot and killed in Polk City

POLK CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in Polk City early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Grady Judd said around 3 a.m., deputies were called to serve a felony meth warrant to a suspect that failed to appear in court.

Shots were fired after entering the trailer.

The 21-year-old deputy was shot and later died at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Sheriff Grady Judd will not release anymore information at this time.

