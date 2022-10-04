Polk County deputy was shot and killed in Polk City

Polk County deputy was shot and killed in Polk City
Polk County deputy was shot and killed in Polk City(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in Polk City early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Grady Judd said around 3 a.m., deputies were called to serve a felony meth warrant to a suspect that failed to appear in court.

Shots were fired after entering the trailer.

TRENDING: Lake City Police are searching for 16-year-old boy

The 21-year-old deputy was shot and later died at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Sheriff Grady Judd will not release anymore information at this time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

ASO
HOMETOWN HERO: Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies join Hurricane Ian relief efforts
ASO
ASO
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Lyle and UF President Kent Fuchs will visit UF Health Children’s Hospital