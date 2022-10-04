A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville

A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville
By Kristin Chase
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween.

The haunted house is located on 8th avenue.

Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones.

Once done there is a speakeasy at the back with drinks and fun.

“Its a backyard haunted house that got way out of hand that my wife and I always wanted to build” said organizer, Ken Swan. “Gainesville doesn’t have a Halloween event for adults and we want to make one because I have to travel and our goal is to retire and get an RV to see every haunted house in the country”

Tickets range from 8 to 28 dollars.

