Teens arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen gun

Two teens are arrested during a traffic stop for possession of marijuana and a stolen handgun.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens were arrested in Ocala after a traffic stop found them with drugs and a stolen gun.

Ocala police officers arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Mateos and 17-year-old Jason Galvez when officers noticed the smell of marijuana during a traffic stop.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a jar containing 97 grams of marijuana.

They also found a stolen handgun under the front passenger seat.

Both teens face multiple felony charges including grand theft of a handgun and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

