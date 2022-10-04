Teens arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen gun
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens were arrested in Ocala after a traffic stop found them with drugs and a stolen gun.
Ocala police officers arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Mateos and 17-year-old Jason Galvez when officers noticed the smell of marijuana during a traffic stop.
While searching the vehicle, officers found a jar containing 97 grams of marijuana.
They also found a stolen handgun under the front passenger seat.
Both teens face multiple felony charges including grand theft of a handgun and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
