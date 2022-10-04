Tom Petty merchandise sales donated to charity on Gator game day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Athletic Association is raising money for charities in celebration of ‘Tom Petty Day’ on Saturday.

The Tom Petty Estate is donating all the proceeds from the sales of Tom Petty Day X Florida Collection merchandise during the Gators football game against LSU.

This year, the proceeds will be split between the nonprofits Kids Count and Family Promise. Kids Count supports education and early childhood interventions, while Family Promise works to bring families out of homelessness.

The estate will launch a capsule collection that celebrates the late singer and his connection to the university and his hometown.

Petty is being awarded an honorary Doctor of Music in May 2023 from UF.

“It is so incredible for everyone in the family that UF is honoring our dad in his hometown this way,” said Adria Petty, Tom Petty’s daughter. “He loved the Gators and he loved Gainesville, he always talked jokingly about a doctorate from UF and he would have been totally blown away by all this. It is an added gift that we can give something back and provide much-needed resources to underserved communities in Gainesville.”

The Tom Petty Day X Florida Collection is available now through the University of Florida Bookstore, both in-store and online, as well as the Gator Sport Shop. There will also be an airstream pop-up shop in conjunction with Tom Petty Day at the Swamp for the LSU match-up.

