Total loss after barn catches fire in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a barn in High Springs caught on fire on Tuesday Morning.

Fire rescue crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and Newberry Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a large barn on fire on Northwest 256 Way.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the barn was a total loss. No one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by fire marshalls.

Firefighters put out barn fire in High Springs (ACFR)

