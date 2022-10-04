Total loss after barn catches fire in High Springs

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a barn in High Springs caught on fire on Tuesday Morning.

Fire rescue crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and Newberry Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a large barn on fire on Northwest 256 Way.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the barn was a total loss. No one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by fire marshalls.

Firefighters put out barn fire in High Springs
Firefighters put out barn fire in High Springs(ACFR)

