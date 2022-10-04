UF research helping farmers increase yields

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Master’s student at the University of Florida is working to help the state’s citrus industry find new ways to supplement their fruit.

That is the focus of this week’s Tech Tuesday from our friends at UF Innovate and SCAD media.

TRENDING STORY: A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.