Verizon customers struggle to call 911 across the Southeast U.S.

The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Dixie County Sheriff’s Office are notifying people about cell service issues with people calling 911 from one provider.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, 911 calls coming into the Alachua County 911 Center from Verizon Wireless are having trouble getting through. They say Verizon is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it.

If a caller does not hear a ring within ten seconds the sheriff’s office says they should hang up and call 352-955-1818. If that does not work, they can also use SMS text to 911.

Dixie County is notifying residents about similar issues with Verizon. They say if a call to 911 doesn’t go through residents should the Text-911 for emergencies. Dispatchers receive the text immediately and will respond back with all pertinent information.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

