Columbia County Report: Gateway City Craft Beer and Wine Festival lineup

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is just weeks away from its largest event of the year. Organizers have announced the lineup for the entertainment.

People from at least 11 states attended last year’s Gateway City Craft Beer and Wine Festival. Organizers say people came from as far away as Denver last year, and they’re hoping to draw even more attendees this year.

The Gateway City Craft Beer and Wine Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 in downtown Lake City. This year’s event features all local entertainment, with artists like Seth Dukes, Branford Highway, and Black River Harvesters.

Organizers say showcasing local entertainment is a win for both the artists and the chamber.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our talent,” said Joey O’hern, executive director of the chamber. “Our great local homebred talent to those who may not be familiar with it. Not only are they getting a platform with it they may not be used to, but we’re also able to showcase our community in another way besides just planning and hosting a great festival.”

Money raised from ticket sales allows the chamber to provide services to area businesses.

