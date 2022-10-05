Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews respond to wreck on Peggy Road.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the city.

Firefighters had to cut the roof off of the car to get the driver out.

The driver was taken to UF Health Shands with serious injuries.

