First responders awarded for actions at fiery crash scene

OCala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue officials are honoring two off-duty first responders for their actions after a vehicle crash.

OFR Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby, each received a life-saving award for their actions on August 17th.

Around 8 a.m. that day, a vehicle with four people inside was involved in a roll-over, on US Highway 27.

The vehicle caught on fire.

Three people were trapped inside, and a fourth person was outside.

Stegall and Kilsby stopped to help, removing the three stuck passengers and giving them medical attention.

TRENDING STORY: NCFL team assists Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in SW Florida

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.