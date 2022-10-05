First responders awarded for actions at fiery crash scene
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue officials are honoring two off-duty first responders for their actions after a vehicle crash.
OFR Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby, each received a life-saving award for their actions on August 17th.
Around 8 a.m. that day, a vehicle with four people inside was involved in a roll-over, on US Highway 27.
The vehicle caught on fire.
Three people were trapped inside, and a fourth person was outside.
Stegall and Kilsby stopped to help, removing the three stuck passengers and giving them medical attention.
