Florida church deacon convicted of creating child porn

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A church deacon from Steinhatchee faces a combined maximum sentence of 70 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

On Tuesday, Jonathan High, 30, was found guilty after a one-day bench trial on two counts of using a child to produce child pornography. Before the trial, High pleaded guilty to possessing child porn.

In August 2021, investigators received a cyber tip that a user was uploading child porn to a cloud server. Detectives determined the account belonged to High. A search of his electronic devices revealed images and videos of prepubescent boys engaged in sex acts.

Investigators determined that some of the videos were filmed by High. He produced two separate recordings of boys using the bathroom in a church in Perry where he served as a deacon.

High’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee. High faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison and a combined maximum of 70 years.

