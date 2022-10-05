Former UF student sells his collection of vintage gator items

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Joshua “Dave” Rittenour is the owner of “Dave’s Freshly Used.”

He said he has the worlds largest collection of vintage UF apparel and memorabilia with items from the 80′s, 90′s and even 1920′s.

“The 80 and 90′s stuff which I love because it is really ascetically crazy and artistic. You will see nothing like it. I love everything. My collection dates back, I think my oldest item is from 1921 and I always say the older the better” said Rittenour.

As a passionate gator fan, Rittenour accumulated his collection throughout high school and college and sold things to his friends.

In 2019, he officially began “Dave’s Freshly Used” where he sells and creates vintage accessories, clothing and more.

“It is the artistic factor, a lot of this stuff it really artwork to me. I consider it wearable artwork where there is time and effort and people are creating one of a kind graphics specifically for an event or the gators” said Rittenour.

This year, Rittenour supplied the gator football team with vintage apparel for their recruit photo shoots.

“People were obsessed with it. The photos were literally going viral across the internet every school, every college football platform was talking about it ‘man gators stepped up their game these are crazy’ and people that have been following me congratulated me. I wanted to do something with the gators since I started doing this so it really was a dream come true” said Rittenour.

Rittenour has also worked with NFL films, supplying Steve Spurrier and Eli Manning with vintage items.

His pop up shop is open on game days out side of Luke’s New York Bagels, but Rittenour is hoping to get his own store in Gainesville one day.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.