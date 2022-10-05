Gainesville Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can enjoy a cup of coffee and and a conversation with a GPD officer on Wednesday.
The event is an opportunity for you to ask questions or share concerns.
You can also learn about open GPD job opportunities.
The event will run from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
It will be held at two locations first being Baby’s Kitchen on 4908 NW 34th Blvd suite 4.
The second is the McDonald’s at 1030 E University Ave.
