Gainesville Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can enjoy a cup of coffee and and a conversation with a GPD officer on Wednesday.

The event is an opportunity for you to ask questions or share concerns.

You can also learn about open GPD job opportunities.

TRENDING: Dozens voice their concerns about the future of Richardson Community Center

The event will run from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

It will be held at two locations first being Baby’s Kitchen on 4908 NW 34th Blvd suite 4.

The second is the McDonald’s at 1030 E University Ave.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.