Hawthorne, Dunnellon pick up Tuesday night football victories

Hornets pull away to stay unbeaten, Tigers get over .500
Hawthorne stayed undefeated
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) -The Hawthorne Hornets moved to 5-0 on the high school football season with a 21-12 win over winless Gibbs in Tuesday night action as teams completed the week six schedule by playing make-up games following Hurricane Ian.

The Hornets took their first lead on a touchdown run by CJ Ingram in the second quarter and forced a key fumble at the goal line in the final minute of the half that preserved their lead. Hawthorne has this Friday off.

Elsewhere, Dunnellon defeated Hernando, 38-6 in a Class 2A-Suburban District 9 showdown. Chris Henry scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half for the Tigers, who reached 3-2 overall. Dunnellon does play again this week, at Belleview on Friday.

