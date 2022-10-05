Levy County sex offender arrested again on multiple charges
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A registered sex offender is behind bars again in Levy County on suspicion of repeat sexual misconduct.
Monday, deputies got a complaint about 48-year-old Thomas Teehan.
Deputies say a woman accused him of forcing her to perform sexual acts over a period of several years, at a home outside of Williston.
Teehan was arrested on six counts of lewd and lascivious battery, and a charge of violating sex offender registration requirements.
