Levy County sex offender arrested again on multiple charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A registered sex offender is behind bars again in Levy County on suspicion of repeat sexual misconduct.

Monday, deputies got a complaint about 48-year-old Thomas Teehan.

Deputies say a woman accused him of forcing her to perform sexual acts over a period of several years, at a home outside of Williston.

Teehan was arrested on six counts of lewd and lascivious battery, and a charge of violating sex offender registration requirements.

