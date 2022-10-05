Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment.

Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd.

The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking.

Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze in under 5 minutes.

The fire was contained to the kitchen of one downstairs apartment at the complex.

