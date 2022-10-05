Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment

The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment.

Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd.

The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking.

Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze in under 5 minutes.

TRENDING: Two men accused of sex trafficking woman at Gainesville group home

The fire was contained to the kitchen of one downstairs apartment at the complex.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking.
Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment
Alachua County Fire Rescue responds to crash on Peggy Road
Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed
Alachua County Fire Rescue responds to crash on Peggy Road
One person injured in wreck
Attempted Kidnapping (gfx)
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County