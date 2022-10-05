Local police departments hosted “Coffee with a Cop”

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is catching up with Alachua County residents.

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department hosted “Coffee with a Cop” at two locations.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also met for coffee with residents in Newberry, Micanopy and Hawthorne.

Both agencies host “Coffee with a Cop” frequently.

