Local police departments hosted “Coffee with a Cop”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is catching up with Alachua County residents.

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department hosted “Coffee with a Cop” at two locations.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also met for coffee with residents in Newberry, Micanopy and Hawthorne.

Both agencies host “Coffee with a Cop” frequently.

TRENDING: Former UF student sells his collection of vintage gator items

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.