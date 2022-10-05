Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus.

Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.

She says the man tried to force her to get into his vehicle.

The victim did not recognize the man but did describe how he looked. The suspect was described as a white man with tan skin with brown and gray hair. He drove an older model two-door pick-up truck with faded paint, peeling window tint, and rust on the rims and wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kip Peterson at (352) 368-3539. Or, to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 22-58 in your tip.

