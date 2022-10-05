More than 13,000 mail-in ballots cast in Florida

mail-in ballots
mail-in ballots(NSF)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - With Election Day more than a month away, over 13,000 Florida voters have cast mail-in ballots, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

In all, Floridians have requested about 2.8 million vote-by-mail ballots. As of a Wednesday morning count, 13,560 had been cast, with the largest numbers in Palm Beach, Okaloosa, and Bay counties.

The Nov. 8 election is approaching as many people have been displaced because of Hurricane Ian. Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, who is president of a statewide organization of elections supervisors, said voting by mail, especially in hard-hit areas of the state, will be more convenient than voting in person on Election Day.

RELATED: Alachua County vote-by-mail ballots ship after Hurricane Ian delay

Vote-by-mail ballots can be sent to temporary residences for people affected by the storm.

“Let your elections office know where your current address is, and we can send out a second ballot to you at that location, if your primary residence where the vote-by-mail ballot was going to be delivered, if it’s not in existence or if you’ve got trouble receiving your mail there,” Earley said.

©2022 The News Service of Florida. All rights reserved; see terms.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Florida church deacon convicted of creating child porn
Play of the week poll
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Paige’s Kitchen: Baked Fig Crostini
Paige's Kitchen: Baked Fig Crostini
Paige’s Kitchen: Baked Fig Crostini