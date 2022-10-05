Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans

The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties.

People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program.

Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to two million to repair or replace disaster-damaged property and loans of up to $200,000 are available to home-owners.

The filing deadline for loans related to physical property damage is November 28 and the deadline to apply for loans to cover economic injury is June 29.

