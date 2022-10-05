Ocala man missing after leaving concerning note

He is wearing a dark blue jacket, light blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and a note that he left behind is causing concern for his well-being.

Carlos Hernandez was last seen leaving his residence located near SE 56th Terrace in Ocala around 9 in the morning on Tuesday.

He left his residence on foot and is known to frequent the area of the Baseline Trailhead.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, light blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Hernandez is 6′1″ and 180 lbs.

TRENDING: Gainesville man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in her home

If you have any information, please call 911.

