Ocala man missing after leaving concerning note

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and a note that he left behind is causing concern for his well-being.

Carlos Hernandez was last seen leaving his residence located near SE 56th Terrace in Ocala around 9 in the morning on Tuesday.

He left his residence on foot and is known to frequent the area of the Baseline Trailhead.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, light blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Hernandez is 6′1″ and 180 lbs.

If you have any information, please call 911.

