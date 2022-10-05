Paige’s Kitchen: Baked Fig Crostini
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fall weather is here and that means it is time for a hearty appetizer. This baked crostini is perfect for your next tailgate party or snack by the firepit. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 4 ounces chopped cooked bacon or country ham (precooked bacon also works)
- 4 ounces crumbled goat cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped toasted pecans
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
- 12 fresh figs
- 1 tablespoon honey or balsamic
- Toasted baguette slices
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°
2. Stir together bacon or country ham, softened goat cheese, finely chopped toasted pecans, and chopped fresh thyme.
3. Cut figs in half.
4. Press back of a small spoon into centers of fig halves, making a small indentation in each.
5. Spoon bacon mixture into indentations
6. Bake on a baking sheet for 7 minutes.
7. Drizzle with honey or balsamic
8. Serve immediately with toasted baguette slices. You can put the figs on the toast points or have them separate.
*Note: I often use blue cheese instead of goat cheese.
