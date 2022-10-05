Paige’s Kitchen: Baked Fig Crostini

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fall weather is here and that means it is time for a hearty appetizer. This baked crostini is perfect for your next tailgate party or snack by the firepit. Enjoy!

Ingredients

4 ounces chopped cooked bacon or country ham (precooked bacon also works)

4 ounces crumbled goat cheese, softened

1 tablespoon finely chopped toasted pecans

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

12 fresh figs

1 tablespoon honey or balsamic

Toasted baguette slices

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°

2. Stir together bacon or country ham, softened goat cheese, finely chopped toasted pecans, and chopped fresh thyme.

3. Cut figs in half.

4. Press back of a small spoon into centers of fig halves, making a small indentation in each.

5. Spoon bacon mixture into indentations

6. Bake on a baking sheet for 7 minutes.

7. Drizzle with honey or balsamic

8. Serve immediately with toasted baguette slices. You can put the figs on the toast points or have them separate.

*Note: I often use blue cheese instead of goat cheese.

